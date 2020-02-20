All ready for Premio Lo Nuestro! We’re expected to see a great round of stars take the stage at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Celebrities have been giving it their all during rehearsals, showing they will be giving one of the best shows. Thalía, Pitbull and Alejandra Espinoza will be hosting tonight, making the PLN one of the most enjoyable nights on television.

During the awards, a tribute will be paid to Alejandro Fernández, who will be honored with the Premio Lo Nuestro legacy to music award - Mariachi. J Balvin will receive the World Icon Award, while the legendary artist Raphael will be awarded the Premio Lo Nuestro Award for Excellence.