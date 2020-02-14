The talented Emme, and her twin brother, Max, are the children from the marriage between ﻿Jenny from the Block and Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony . At almost 12 years old, she’s already shown she’s following in her mom’s footsteps –and her dad’s– since she can sing really well and she has the same eyes as her mother.

Emme has been praised for being very beautiful and looking like her mother, but J. Lo insists that she wants her daughter to learn to love and respect herself, and respect others as well.

