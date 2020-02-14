Zoe is aware of the resemblance between her and her mother, and paid tribute to her on the November 2018 cover of Rolling Stone.
It’s no ordinary magazine cover, the 30-year-old actress posed nude, recreating the pose that her mother, Lisa Bonet, struck for the magazine in 1988, while she was almost two-months pregnant with her. An image in which she plays with the photo’s sensuality, while giving a nod to the maternal bond that unites them.
Not only do they both share the same profession and act like twins, they also like to coordinate their outfits together.