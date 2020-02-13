Sasha and Malia have big shoes to fill, but according to their mom, they don’t have to worry about that. Michelle noted that she and Barack encourage their daughters to be their own person. “What I tell them is that they have to walk their own walk. They cannot define themselves by looking at each other or looking at me or their dad. They have to take the time to get to know themselves — give themselves a moment to figure out who they want to be in the world, not who they think I want them to be, not what the rest of the world says about them, but to really think about how they want to shape their lives and how they want to move in this world. So, I don’t want them measuring themselves by external influences, and for young girls that is hard to do.”