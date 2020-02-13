Michelle Obama and Barack Obama are celebrating being empty nesters! The former FLOTUS and POTUS officially have no (human) children in the house – as their daughters Sasha and Malia are both away at college. Sasha, 18, has enrolled at the University of Michigan, and her 21-year-old sister Malia is away at Harvard University.

Like any parents, there were tears when they dropped their daughters off at school, but there was also hope. "I'm excited for my girls to grow up and to become independent," she told Today. "You feel a little melancholy that they will never be the little ones that sit on your lap and listen to your every word and look at you adoringly. Those days are over."

Michelle didn’t send her girls off without some words of encouragement. Here is a rundown of Michelle’s essential tips for her girls when it comes to navigating social media, packing and balance while away at college.