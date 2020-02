In 2001, superstar Latina Jennifer Lopez met and fell in love with the talented choreographer Cris Judd on the set of her iconic music video for Love Don’t Cost A Thing — and the rest was history for the pair. Unfortunately, in June 2003 the pair decided to part ways and separated. Both have moved on since then, JLo having married singer Marc Anthony (the two share twins Max and Emme) and she’s now with former MLB player Alex Rodriguez; and Cris having married and started a family of his own. Below we’ve gathered what the famed choreographer has been up to all these years.