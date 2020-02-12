Last year, a study came out revealing that Latinx actors in Hollywood only made up three percent of main roles in movies between 2007 and 2018. What’s more, the study also found that even when they were offered roles, they played criminals 25% of the time and as low-income citizens 17% of the time. These parts do not accurately portray the Latinx experience, and in 2020, the next wave of Latinx stars are making sure they shed light on who we really are: ambitious and successful citizens.

In Disney +’s new series Diary of a Future President, a 13-year-old Latina plays a middle schooler who eventually becomes the President of the United States. In Netflix’s new comedy series The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, 17-year-old Paulina Chavez plays the youngest person to ever get a PhD. The roles, along with Hollywood, are changing for the better.

Below, we highlight young Latinx rising stars who are creating new narratives and changing the Hollywood landscape.