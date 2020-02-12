Great minds think alike, and it looks like in the case of Antonio Banderas and his 38-year-old girlfriend Nicole Kimpel, they also dress alike! The Spanish actor and the German beauty, who have been dating since 2015, just about a year after the Pain and Glory star divorced actress ex-wife Melanie Griffith, mom of his daughter Stella Banderas.

Since then, not only has Nicole become one of Antonio’s most important supports in life, but she has also blended wonderfully into his family, making a fashionable splash at the 2020 Oscars by hitting the red carpet wearing a Pronovias dress alongside Antonio and daughter Stella. The stunning entrepreneur also shares a passion for fashion with her famous boyfriend – they both studied at the prestigious London St Martin’s school, and even collaborate together on Antonio’s fashion and accessories brand. Sharing such a creative vision, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the couple has shown their similar taste in clothes on several occasions, twinning in style both at home and on the red carpet. Scroll through for their best couple-who-dresses-alike moments!