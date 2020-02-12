Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Ozuna and Becky G are all some of Latin music’s biggest names, but here are a few artist that have their seal of approval. These Latin artists are the next wave of talent who are bringing their own unique style to the genre. From girl power, to catchy hooks, and even a guitar, these musicians should be on your musical radar.

Ranging from singer/songwriter, Latin pop, trap and much more, these seven artists are ready to deliver. Some many sound familiar, while you may not have noticed, but some you have heard before. Tune it up, because you have to hear more from these up and coming musicians.