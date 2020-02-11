Although Shakira and her ex no longer communicate, the sing paid her respects in June 2019 when Fernando, Antonio’s father, passed away. Shakira shared a close relationship with the former politician.

She took to social media and shared an image of her, Fernando and Antonio, and communicated a very heartfelt message. “Fernando, you are gone forever, friend. Your children, your wife Inés, your grandchildren, your friends and I, will remember you with an immense sense of love for your humble and loving soul,” Shakira started.

She continued, “You have overcome many battles, many of them you didn’t deserve, which you fought them with admirable strength and dignity. Now rest and fly to a better place where there are no betrayals, no disappointments, go find peace and refuge with your parents, your brother and all those who loved you and truly knew you. I will always be your friend, in this life and the next. I love you friend, Shakira.”