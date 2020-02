Once all the envelopes are opened and the golden statuettes are handed out, it’s time to party! We spotted hot Latinx talent Salma Hayek, Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba, MJ Rodriguez and Alexa Demie hitting up bashes like the iconic Vanity Fair post-Oscars party and Elton John’s bash, an annual fundraiser to fight HIV/AIDS that is now in its incredible 28th year. Oscar winners Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern and Renee Zellweger made their first stop at the Governors Ball, of course, before mingling on the party circuit with stars from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Antonio Banderas and his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel. Keep scrolling to see all the best photos from inside the Oscar parties!