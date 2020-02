Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez strutted into Oscars 2020 weekend with style. The lovebirds were in starry company as they stepped out for Tom Ford’s autumn/winter 2020 fashion show in L.A. on Friday, February 7. Seated front row, of course, J-Rod’s love was on full display and so were their mingling skills as they chatted up Oscars-favorite Renée Zellweger, fashion queen Anna Wintour and many more. Scroll through to see all the highlights from the modish evening out!