Oscar night is fast approaching and we cannot wait! We’re ready to see all the big fashion from stars like Salma Hayek, Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lopez as well as who will be taking home the gold statue for their category (fingers crossed for Brad Pitt). Hollywood’s biggest night is sure to have many memorable moments on-stage as well as off — including heartfelt tributes to many who have passed away in the last year, most recently Kobe Bryant and legendary actor Kirk Douglas (father of Michael Douglas). Below we’ve gathered all the moments we are looking forward to seeing this year.