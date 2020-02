All eyes have been on Brad Pitt all award season. The actor has won award after award for his role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. Because of this, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time executive producer has been a mainstay on all of the major red carpets — normally flying solo.

On Sunday, February 9, Brad will be walking the biggest red carpet of them all: the Academy Awards. This award show is seen as one of the most significant ceremonies of the award season and many people are always accompanied by a loved one. And it’s left us wondering who might Brad take with him. Below we’ve gathered who the A-list actor might have join him for the night.