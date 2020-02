Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives on Sunday, January 26, in a helicopter accident. One week after the tragic incident, the 2020 Super Bowl aired live from Miami Gardens. The legacy of the basketball player, his 13-year-old daughter and the seven others who lost their lives was not lost. Throughout the evening, the NFL, NFL Players and fans alike paid homage to the late athlete.

Kobe, Gianna and the other victims’ memory was honored with dedications on an off the field. From Ciara and Russell Wilson’s sweet tribute in the stands, to Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s subtle and powerful reminder of the legacy of Mamba, here is a look at how the late legend was honored throughout the evening.