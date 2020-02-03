While the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs took the field in an explosive game at the 54th Super Bowl, the real show started when Shakira and Jennifer Lopez hit the stage during the halftime show. Marking the first time the powerhouse singer performed their hits together, the Latinas turned the show into a spectacle that will sure be hard to top. The 13-minute performance included a sweet tribute to Hector Lavoe, a guest appearance by JLo’s daughter Emme and plenty of outfit changes. These are the noteworthy moments from their jaw-dropping show.