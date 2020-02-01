LeBron James then moved the crowd to tears with an incredible speech, beginning by dropping a piece of paper to the ground and saying he was instead going to speak from the heart. “This is a celebration of the 20 years of the blood, the sweat, the tears, the broken-down body. The determination to be as great as he could be,” he said. “Tonight we celebrate the kid who came here at 18 years of age, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad we’ve seen over the last three years.”

He concluded his sentiment by quoting Kobe’s farewell speech after the final game of his career. “In the words of Kobe Bryant, ‘Mamba out,’” James reiterated. “But in the words of us: ‘Not forgotten. Live on brother.’” LeBron later flaunted his new “Black Mamba” tattoo in honor of Kobe.