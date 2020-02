Jennifer Lopez was more than ready for the Super Bowl as she attended the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show press conference on Thursday, January 30. The triple-threat and her fellow headliner, Shakira took the stage to answer some of the press’ biggest questions about their upcoming performance. Although the insight was great, it was JLo’s toned arms that took centerstage. The 50-year-old Dinero songstress flexed her muscles and her skills when she tossed a ball to reporters.