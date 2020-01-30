Hundreds of anecdotes and beautiful memories about Kobe Bryant have come to light following his death. But none have been as touching as that of ESPN presenter Elle Duncan, who shared with the audience the story of when she first met the former NBA ball player. The journalist, who was pregnant with her first child, shared how much Kobe was glad to learn that she expected a girl and said: "Girls are the best.” During that brief encounter, Kobe expressed to Duncan the joy so great he felt for being the father of girls. “I would have five more girls if I could. I'm a girl dad."

This touching story inspired the hashtag #GirlDad and several celebrities have started to reflect on the happiness they feel for having beautiful princesses at home.