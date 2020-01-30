By now you must have noticed the viral trend going around. Whether you’re an avid social media user or not, surely you must’ve seen the multitude of renditions of the Dolly Parton challenge – the social media challenge in which you post a photograph grid of yourself in four different ways based on how people perceive you on social networks, including LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

Over the past week, there’s been a surge of snaps popping up everywhere, and of course, celebrities have gotten in on the fun as well by posting grids of themselves in all four scenarios. Sofia Vergara, Luis Fonsi and Dascha Polanco are only a few of the stars who’ve joined the viral trend.

Scroll through the gallery to see some of the who’ve taken part in the #DollyPartonChallenge