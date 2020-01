There’s no denying the power that a Latino actor can have on screen, whether it be TV or film. In an industry that highly under-represents the Latinx culture, these eight actors are breaking way and charting their own paths to success — leaving critics and fans alike in awe of their immense talents. Regardless of their path, one thing is undeniable about each of these talented men: they are here to stay. Check out the top eight Latino actors that you need to watch in 2020.