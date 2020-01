Notoriously private couple Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are expanding their family! HOLA USA’s sister publication ¡HOLA!. published exclusive pictures of the couple on a yacht on January 29, in which Anna’s baby bump can be seen. Although the couple still haven’t officially confirmed the news, it seems clear that Lucy and Nicolas, the two-year-old twins Anna and Enrique share, are soon to be promoted to the roles of big brother and sister. If the cuteness dose is double every time the Spanish singer and his partner share images of their children, we can’t just imagine what will happen when the new arrival joins!