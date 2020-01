The world could hardly believe it...one of the greatest legends to live in the world of sports had tragically lost his life. Kobe Bryant, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar, died in a helicopter crash in which his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others also lost their lives.

“Gigi” – as her friends and family members referred to her – had a very special relationship with her father. She was following in her dad’s footsteps within the sport, and little by little, she was creating her own path.