On Sunday, January 26, Vanessa Bryant tragically lost her husband and NBA basketball star, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant in a fatal helicopter crash. In the midst of the devastating news, the mother-of-four continues to be in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. If you’re wondering who is the Latina who captured the late pro athlete’s heart, we’ve got you covered. Ahead you’ll find facts on how both Nessa and the Black Mamba met, their beloved Hollywood friends and how they gave back to communities.