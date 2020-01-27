The world mourns the loss of legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter are survived by wife and mother Vanessa Bryant and her three other daughters with the basketball player Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and seven-month-old Capri.

Unfortunately, along with the passing of Kobe and Gianna, the world also experienced the loss of several other members of the Los Angeles community: Christina Mauser, John Altobelli along with his wife Keri and their 13-year-old daughter Alyssa, mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester and helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan.