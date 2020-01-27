It seemed like the world came to a stop on Sunday, when Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The 41-year retired NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter were headed to the the teenager’s basketball practice at Kobe’s Mamba Academy along with seven more passengers, who also lost their lives in the accident. Kobe will of course always be remembered as huge basketball star, but but he was also famed for his enduring love story with his wife Vanessa Laine Bryant, the mother of his four daughters – Natalia, 17, Gigi, 13, three-year-old Bianka and seven-month-old Capri – who he married in 2001. Vanessa, who tied the knot with Kobe when she was just 18 and he was 21, was the love of the former Lakers player’s life. As we mourn this terrible loss, here is a look back at Kobe and Vanessa’s life together.