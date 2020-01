Hours after news broke that the legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant were killed in a helicopter accident, celebrities paid tribute to the athlete at the Grammy Awards. Mourning the loss of the former NBA star and his 13-year-old little girl, the biggest stars took a moment remember The Black Mamba and GiGi on the most important night in music. Alicia Keys, Priyanka Chopra and Lil Nas X were just a few stars the honored the late ball player.