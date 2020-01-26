Kobe Bryant was idolized by many as a top player in the NBA for 20 years, but no one has been as proud and enamored by him than his family including wife Vanessa Bryant and their daughters. The former Lakers player tragically lost his life on January 26 in a helicopter crash that also killed his 13-year-old daughter Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant. Like their dad, his oldest girls Natalie, 17, and Gianna were athletes in the making.

Speaking of his daughters, the 41-year-old would light up at the mere mention of them. “My friends say, ‘It takes a real man to make a boy,’” he told Extra in 2017. “I’m like, ‘Dude, it takes a king to make a princess … get in line.’”

Their newest addition Capri joined her older sisters and Bianka, 3, in June 2019. And the beaming dad shared the news in July with an Instagram post two weeks after her birth. Scroll through to see the announcement and more of their loving family moments.