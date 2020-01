Sundance Film Festival shimmers with Latinx power in 2020. From wonderful new documentaries centered on Puerto Rican icons Walter Mercado and Lin Manuel-Miranda to the fest having its very first Latinx organization as a partner, the Latin representation is strong in Park City, Utah this year. And, lucky for us, we’ve got the pictures to prove it! Scroll through to the best photos of Eva Longoria, Gina Rodriguez and more estrellas enjoying the annual celebration of independent movies.