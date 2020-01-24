The 62nd annual Grammy Awards are happening on Sunday, January 26, and we’re here to get you into the musical spirit. The evening should be a fun time for all with musical performances by some of the hottest artists of the moment, including Rosalía, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, and Demi Lovato, who’s return to the stage is expected to be pretty epic for music’s biggest night of the year.

Of course, we’ll be filling you in on everything with exclusive coverage straight from the red carpet. And speaking of that, we decided to do a 10-year challenge Grammy’s edition by showcasing what the red carpet looked like at the time when . So far we’ve confirmed time has no effect on Ricky Martin or Beyoncé, who took home six awards out of ten nominations.

It should be noted this was also Lady Gaga’s first time attending – the first of many! Scroll through the gallery to see her debut look and more looks from ten years ago.