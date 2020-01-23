“He writes dialogue the way he speaks,” Charlie tells HOLA! USA. “I find that to a certain degree, we're all kind of playing versions of Guy Ritchie in his movies. And you can try to deny that or just surrender to it.” Michelle also reveals, “Guy works in this way like you come on to the set and spent all night learning your lines, and then you read the scene out loud and he goes, ‘No, now we're not going to do that.’ We all had to learn quite quickly that that was the way it was going to be.”

Henry, who plays the definite villain in the movie, chimes in: “It's about those changes that we do in the moment with him behind the monitor shouting at you like, ‘No no no! Try this one! All right, rolling!’ And you have to integrate that.” Hugh is no stranger to Guy’s ways. The Man from Uncle actor says, “Well, all filming is frightening, but particularly with Guy because you don't know when he's suddenly going to pull the rug from under your feet by giving you three new pages of dialogue or in my case just whispering quite casually, ‘You've gone up an octave, mate.’ I said how long have I been doing that? He said, ‘I think it might be a couple of days.’ It was awful!”