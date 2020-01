Everything indicates that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will establish their home in Canada after having announced their plans to divide their lives between the United Kingdom and North America. Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel a deep affection and respect for the country they recently spent six weeks with their son Archie Harrison. In addition to this, Meghan spent several years of her life living in Toronto while filming the Suits series.

But Meghan and Harry are not the only celebrities who have been captivated by the beauty of Canada. Cindy Crawford, Tom Hanks and Goldie Hawn are some of the American celebrities who have chosen to invest in a vacation home in the country, while Canadian-born artists such as Justin Bieber and Michael Bublé have continued to reside in the place that saw them grow.

Read on to find out who Harry and Meghan's new famous neighbors might be.