Music’s biggest night has featured some of Latin music’s biggest talent. Each year, the GRAMMYs honors the year’s best music and the artist who created it. Over the course of the show, Latin musicians have made history with their various wins and honors. Whether it was Bruno Mars’ sweep in 2018. Cardi B’s girl power moment as the first solo female artist to with. Rap Album of the Year, or Gloria Estefan’s Person of the Year honor – the wins have been important.

Here is a look at all the Latinos who have taken home GRAMMYs.