It was definitely a night to remember! One of the most-awaited moments in Hollywood history finally happened on Sunday night during the 2020 SAG Awards. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston shared a memorable backstage moment together after receiving their respective awards for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Morning Show, creating an instantly iconic moment for fans around the world. Brad and Jen were one of the most admired couples in the industry back in the 2000’s, and although their marriage ended in 2005, many of their followers never lost hope about the chance of Brad and Jen back together again. And that’s probably why the actors’ encounter was one of the most commented moments during a night full of stars. So, here you go – 15 years after their divorce, here are all the best photos from the Aniston-Pitt reunion!