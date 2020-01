The Screen Actors Guild Awards is the ceremony most actors hold dearest to their hearts. This is primarily because the winners are voted on by fellow SAG-AFTRA members - “It’s our people,” Brad Pitt simply said. The love is palpable in the effort stars put forth in getting dolled up for the big show, from glam squads to blasting favorite tunes. See how Catherine Zeta-Jones and more celebrities got red carpet ready for the 2020 SAG Awards in L.A.!