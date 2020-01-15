There’s no one that rocks a pair of shades quite like Pitbull. The 39-year-old Cuban-American singer has made a successful career in the music industry as well as in the world of entrepreneurship with his countless sponsors and ventures. But whether he’s promoting a new product, opening a restaurant or producing plenty of head-bopping Spanglish hits, Mr. Worldwide is more often than not wearing sunnies.

To celebrate his 39th birthday, we’re looking back at some of his best fashion moments in which he rocked his signature sunglasses. Beware, you will want to go online shopping for a fresh pair of shades after reading this story.

Enjoy!