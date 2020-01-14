Directed by Noah Baumbach, this Netflix film got a whopping six Oscar nominations, including Best Actor for Adam Driver, Best Actress for Scarlett Johansson, Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern, Best Original Music Score, Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture. Like the title suggests, it tells the love story between a married couple, but the director decided to tell this love story through the lens of divorce. It’s sad, funny, but most of all, it’s beautiful and assures audiences that not all endings are sad.