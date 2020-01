The awards season continues and this time Latin artists are being recognized for thier groundbreaking year in music. On Tuesday, Clarissa Molina, Alejandra Espinoza and Rafael Araneda announced the list of celebrities that could take home the coveted prize at the 32nd edition of Premio Lo Nuestro. Daddy Yankee is the favorite with 12 nominations, while Sebastián Yatra follows him with 10; Bad Bunny and J Balvin will compete for 9. Voting is open until January 27 for the public to decide who their favorite singers are. The winners will be announced at a ceremony full of stars on February 20, which will be broadcast by Univision at 7PM Est. Scroll through to see which artists are nominted at this year’s award show.

Album Of The Year

11:11 - Maluma

Ahora - Christian Nodal

Ahora - Reik

Fantasía - Sebastián Yatra

Homerun - Paulo Londra

Oasis - J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Ocean - Karol G

Opus - Marc Anthony

Simplemente Gracias - Calibre 50

Utopía - Romeo Santos