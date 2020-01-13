Like so many years before, the Best Director category features an all male list of nominees, which is infuriating seeing as Greta Gerwig directed the classic remake of Little Women this year that was praised by critics ahead of awards season. The film got other nods, including Best Supporting Actress (Florence Pugh), Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan), Best Costume Design (Jacqueline Durran), Best Original Score (Alexandre Desplat) and Best Picture. Although Greta was left out of the director’s category, she got a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.