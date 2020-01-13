The 2020 Oscars nominations were released on Monday morning and in true Oscars fashion, there were major surprises and snubs in the categories. For one, our girl Jennifer Lopez was left out of the Best Supporting Actress category, which brought all of her fans tweeting for justice. Meanwhile, this year saw a male-dominated list once again in the Best Director category leaving out Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) and Lulu Wang (The Farewell).

Keep scrolling to check out more of the biggest snubs this year...