Jennifer Lopez spent the weekend before Oscars-nominations in a winning place. The 50-year-old superstar nabbed the “Best Supporting Actress” title at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association awards dinner on Saturday, January 11 for her gritty performance in Hustlers. JLo’s style triumphed as well, exuding Hollywood glamour from the moment she arrived at the InterContinental Hotel. And don’t even get us started on her inspirational speech. From touching on the challenges of being a woman in the entertainment industry to praising the pursuit of following dreams, Jen reminded the world why she’s worth honoring.

Scroll to find out all of her stunningly superstitious style details!