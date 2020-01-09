We all love how Jennifer Lopez is like an open book when it comes to sharing special family moments with all her fans and followers. From moments with of her and ex-husband Marc Anthony expertly co-parenting their twins, Max and Emme Muñiz, to moments of her and soon-to-be hubby Alex Rodriguez to her moments shared with A-Rod’s daughters and her extended family. We love it all because it gives us insight on just how close she is with them and how much love is shared between them all.

On Wednesday, Janurary 8, the Love Don't Cost a Thing singer shared two throwback photos of her and her family (and one with her son Max) via her personal social media profile with her 109 million followers. Scroll through to see baby Jen (also, her and Emme? Twins, y’all.)!