Although the couple has been married for seven years, that hasn’t stopped them from walking down the aisle for a second time! While the couple were in Morocco filming De Viaje con los Derbez, they got re-engaged because they wanted to renew the vows that they made to each other seven years prior.

Upon their return to Mexico City, Alessandra revealed in an interview how she and Eugenio had dicussed their vow renewal for some time and how they would like to do the ceremony several times — in different countries and following different religious customs.

She also shared how this time around the celebration will be much smaller and how their five-year-old daughter, Aitana, will be part of the ceremony in a very special way.