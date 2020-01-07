Within the last two weeks, hundreds of small earthquakes were reported in the same zone. Last Monday, another earthquake occurred south of the island. The 5.8 magnitude quake cause damage in the Guanica and Guayanilla communities.

Dozens of celebrities have come together to support Puerto Ricans and have sent heartfelt messages and prayers via social media as well as shared security measures and helplines.

This image features the Parroquia of Concepción in Guayanilla, which was destroyed after the strong earthquake.

