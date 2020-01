Award season 2020 has officially kicked off with the Golden Globes. On Sunday, January 5, all of the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood will be gathering at The Beverly Hilton to see who will be winning big. From Jennifer Lopez to Ana de Armas to Brad Pitt, everyone will be on the edge of their seats as they anxious wait to hear their name announced for their category. See who won big this year and took home their very own Golden Globe award for a stellar performance!