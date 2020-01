Stars strive to shine their brightest while strutting down awards show red carpets. Some may say, they aspire to glitter like gold during the entertainment industry’s celebratory season. And what better night to do so than the Golden Globes? The 77th edition of the awards-season kick-off is slated to welcome a heap of today’s hottest stars - with a strong Latinx power among them. From Sofía Vergara to Jennifer Lopez, scroll through to see how all of your favorite estrellas primped and polished right before 2020 Golden Globes ceremony in Beverly Hills!