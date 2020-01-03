Every year, dozens of celebrities parade on the Golden Globe red carpet with glamour and elegance. One of the celebrities who has stood out most for her presence at the highly-anticipated show is Jennifer Lopez, who has attended the gala on more than one occasion. For the 202O Globes, JLo is nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actress, thanks to her role as Ramona in the movie Hustlers. Of course, everything indicates that she will go to the show in the arms of her significant other, Alex Rodriguez, like she has done before.

We have for you all the times that Jennifer has stepped onto the Golden Globes red carpet, with or without her husbands, fiancés and boyfriends. Can you guess who the singer has taken to the award show? You’ll have to scroll through to find out !