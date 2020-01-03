2020 is looking to be a big year for body positivity as some of our favorite stars are kicking off the year showcasing their bikini bodies. These stars are showing us that you can have fun in the sun and also love how you look and feel in a swimsuit. Not only are serving as series inspiration for our “New Year, New You” mantras, but they are giving us serious fashion and vacation FOMO (aka fear of missing out). Check out below how stars from Victoria and Cristina Iglesias to Pop Princess Britney Spears brought in the new year with style, sass and healthy bods.