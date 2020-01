The New Year is officially here and the stars celebrated BIG to welcome in the new decade. While some celebrated with their families, others celebrated with their friends (even with several thousands new friends all gathered at Time Square in New York City). Stars from Sofía Vergara to Jennifer Lopez to Thalía, all made it a point to make their final hours of 2019 fun and memorable. Check out how all of our favorite Latinx stars celebrated New Year’s Eve and welcomed in 2020.