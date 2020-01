There’s no doubt Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony lived a day filled with emotions. Although they’ve been divorced since 2014, the former husband and wife have kept an excellent relationship for the sake of their children. It’s safe to say Marc even has great chemistry with his ex-wife’s fiancé, former Yankee Alex Rodriguez. It was more than obvious when the three stepped out to Max and Emme’s school festival where A-Rod recorded videos of the proud parents watching their children and sharing Marc and JLo’s reaction when they see their son do a solo in front of his entire school.