2019 was filled with so many things: new fashion trends, chart-topping hits and lots (and lots) of travel. Our favorite Latinxers made it a point to jet-set to some of the world’s most scenic places and blessed us with some truly remarkable photos.

From the lights of Paris to the mystical serenity of the desert, these celebs took us far and wide. Check out where some of 2019’s hottest celebs vacationed that’ll inspire your next trip in 2020.