Netflix’s You season two is officially out and has everyone running to their TV’s and mobile devices ready to binge watch Joe’s latest misadventures. But fans of the show also have their eyes on another person this season, breakout actress Jenna Ortega.

The Latina has been on the small screen for quite sometime and has the acting chops to prove it. The actress is one of six tight-knit siblings from California and has more TV projects scheduled for release in 2020.

Below we’ve gathered everything you need to know about this actress on the rise.