Eva Longoria and Marc Anthony have an extra special reason to celebrate this holiday season. The Latinx power pair were granted the honor of being godparents to Victoria and David Beckham’s children. The 44-year-old Desperate Housewives icon and the 51-year-old singer hopped across the pond to England for a festive gathering honoring their new statuses in the Cotswolds. On Saturday, December 21, Victoria proudly proclaimed that her son Cruz, 14, and daughter Harper, 8, had been baptized with a starry celebration - and we’ve got the pics!

